Congressman McCarthy to present awards to Tehachapi student, teacher
Emerson Fisher, a student at THS student, is a 2017 Merit Award recipient, and Adam Whittier, a teacher at the school, is a 2017 Inspirational High School Educator Award recipient. "The award embodies superior academic achievement while also recognizing positive values students and educators represent every day," McCarthy said in a statement.
