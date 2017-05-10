Congressman McCarthy to present award...

Congressman McCarthy to present awards to Tehachapi student, teacher

Emerson Fisher, a student at THS student, is a 2017 Merit Award recipient, and Adam Whittier, a teacher at the school, is a 2017 Inspirational High School Educator Award recipient. "The award embodies superior academic achievement while also recognizing positive values students and educators represent every day," McCarthy said in a statement.

