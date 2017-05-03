CHP celebrates senior volunteers
The Mojave Area of the California Highway Patrol celebrated its senior volunteers at the 2nd annual Senior Volunteer Appreciation dinner, held April 29 at the Tehachapi Senior Center. Volunteers were awarded hours of service pins that ranged from 1,000 hours of volunteer service to 6,000 hours of service.
