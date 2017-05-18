Chamber celebrates grand opening of T...

Chamber celebrates grand opening of Turning Heads Salon

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Tehachapi News

Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce Directors Jim Wallace and Kathy Carey; Chamber President Ida Perkins and Chamber Ambassadors Carol Duetsch and Pat Doody joined Turning Heads Salon for their Grand Opening on Friday, May 12. Turning Heads Salon is located at 20430 Brian Way, Suite 3. For more information, call 823-4599.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11) Wed Susan 58
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Wed Pasquali 295
Suckibg hard cock May 15 Horny first timer 1
AV Lancaster California gay/bi boys (Feb '15) May 15 Horny first timer 23
Any other sex addicts here in the AV?? (Jun '16) May 7 Big D 6
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) May 6 leticalacrn 13
Dangerous Motorcycle Gang in TEHACHAPI CA (Sep '10) Apr 26 klhgwp 15
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kern County was issued at May 18 at 1:33PM PDT

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,556 • Total comments across all topics: 281,110,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC