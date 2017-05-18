Chamber celebrates grand opening of Turning Heads Salon
Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce Directors Jim Wallace and Kathy Carey; Chamber President Ida Perkins and Chamber Ambassadors Carol Duetsch and Pat Doody joined Turning Heads Salon for their Grand Opening on Friday, May 12. Turning Heads Salon is located at 20430 Brian Way, Suite 3. For more information, call 823-4599.
