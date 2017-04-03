Woman accused of threatening witness in alleged Tehachapi love triangle murder takes plea deal
Karen Lynn Hudgins, Sabrina Limon's friend, was arrested Jan. 10 after being involved in an altercation in the hallway of Kern County Superior Court after Limon was arraigned on a charge of murder in the killing of her husband. Hudgins took a plea deal on Monday.
