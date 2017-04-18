Two suspects arrested in Tehachapi as...

Two suspects arrested in Tehachapi assault

The victim, a 24-year-old male, reported that two male subjects came to his home near Edison Highway and Pepper Drive around 3 a.m. and rang the doorbell. Upon opening the front door, the victim was assaulted by the two males.

