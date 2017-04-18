Two suspects arrested in Tehachapi assault
The victim, a 24-year-old male, reported that two male subjects came to his home near Edison Highway and Pepper Drive around 3 a.m. and rang the doorbell. Upon opening the front door, the victim was assaulted by the two males.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|9 hr
|Seriously
|57
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|15 hr
|_Zoey_
|262
|Dangerous Motorcycle Gang in TEHACHAPI CA (Sep '10)
|Apr 16
|coda
|14
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Apr 2
|Tony
|23
|Motorcycles in Tehachapi
|Mar 31
|Redcon1
|1
|Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra...
|Mar 30
|DNA searcher
|1
|Double Fatal - West Hills Violent BMW Car Accident
|Mar 29
|Newsroom_LA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC