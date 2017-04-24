TUSD teachers to vote on contract
Teachers in the Tehachapi Unified School District are slated to vote Tuesday and Wednesday on a new contract, the subject of months of debate. A tentative agreement hashed out by a fact-finding panel April 14 addresses issues of the length of the work day and pay.
