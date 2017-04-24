TPD reports 14 arrests from April 17-23
The Tehachapi Police Department arrested eight people on suspected misdemeanors and six people on suspected felonies during the week of April 17 through 23. A total of 186 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 115 calls for service from the public and 71 officer-initiated incidents.
