TPD arrests 16 during week of March 27-April 4

11 hrs ago

The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 10 people on suspected misdemeanors and six people on suspected felonies during the week of March 26 through April 4. A total of 184 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 96 calls for service from the public and 88 officer-initiated incidents.

