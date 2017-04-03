Tehachapi Symphony to perform May 7
The Tehachapi Symphony, directed by Dr. David Newby will perform Sunday, May 7. The concert begins at 4 p.m., at Country Oaks Baptist Church, located at 20915 Schout Road. This year's Young Artist Competition winner, Isaac Kim, violinist, will perform Sarasate's, Zigeunerweisen.
