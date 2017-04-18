Tehachapi Strings Orchestra to perform spring concert
The Tehachapi Strings Orchestra, under the direction of Gayel Pitchford, will perform its spring concert at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Tehachapi Valley United Methodist Church located on Schout Road across the street from Country Oaks Baptist Church. The orchestra will perform J.S. Bach's "Brandenburg Concerto No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|Wed
|Seriously
|57
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Wed
|_Zoey_
|262
|Dangerous Motorcycle Gang in TEHACHAPI CA (Sep '10)
|Apr 16
|coda
|14
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Apr 2
|Tony
|23
|Motorcycles in Tehachapi
|Mar 31
|Redcon1
|1
|Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra...
|Mar 30
|DNA searcher
|1
|Double Fatal - West Hills Violent BMW Car Accident
|Mar 29
|Newsroom_LA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC