Tehachapi police taking back prescription drugs

The Tehachapi Police Department and the DEA are giving the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Pills can be disposed to the Tehachapi Police Department at 220 West C Street on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Last October, Americans turned in 366 tons of prescription drugs at almost 5,200 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners.

