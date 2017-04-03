Small Town, Big People: Rett syndrome doesn't hold back local 5-year-old, or her grandpa
One grandpa has taken bike riding to the next level all for the love of his 5-year-old granddaughter. Don Searcy, of Tulare, continues to ride for a cure to help his granddaughter, Scarlett Parks, who was diagnosed with Rett syndrome in May 2014 when she was 2 years old.
