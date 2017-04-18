Show your patriotism: Adopt a flag

From Memorial Day to Labor Day - or as long as weather permits - American flags will fly from decorative light posts in the city. It "gives Tehachapi and its residents an opportunity to show off their pride and patriotism for America," a city news release said.

