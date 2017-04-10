Scout creates train 'Little Free Libr...

Scout creates train 'Little Free Library' in downtown Tehachapi

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Tehachapi News

Ryan Rush, a representative to County Supervisor Zack Scrivner, right, presented Orion Teare with a Certificate of Recognition during the ribbon-cutting held for the "Little Library." Ryan Rush, a representative to County Supervisor Zack Scrivner, right, presented Orion Teare with a Certificate of Recognition during the ribbon-cutting held for the "Little Library."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dangerous Motorcycle Gang in TEHACHAPI CA (Sep '10) Sun coda 14
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Fri _Zoey_ 260
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Apr 2 Tony 23
Motorcycles in Tehachapi Mar 31 Redcon1 1
Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra... Mar 30 DNA searcher 1
Double Fatal - West Hills Violent BMW Car Accident Mar 29 Newsroom_LA 2
Lancaster Resident Kathy Kees aka Kathy Rivera Mar 28 DNA searcher 1
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,171 • Total comments across all topics: 280,364,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC