'Prince of Egypt,' overtures and rock 'n roll all part of TPops concert
The Tehachapi Pops Orchestra will perform its Spring Concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23. The concert will be in the sanctuary of Grace Fellowship, 326 E. Tehachapi Blvd. For some years, Grace Fellowship has allowed this happy orchestra to rehearse free in their meeting hall. The orchestra will donate proceeds from Sunday's concert to the church to show its appreciation.
