Phoenix man killed in airplane crash near Tehachapi
The Kern County Coroner's office said Gilbert Thomas Gutierrez, 75, was found dead at the scene of the crash in the 22800 block of Broome Road, near the historic Tehachapi Loop rail line. The coroner's office said it would conduct a postmortem autopsy on May 1. A 75-year-old Phoenix man was killed Thursday when the plane he was piloting crashed near Tehachapi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|6 hr
|_Zoey_
|269
|Dangerous Motorcycle Gang in TEHACHAPI CA (Sep '10)
|Apr 26
|klhgwp
|15
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Apr 25
|Well Well
|12
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|Apr 19
|Seriously
|57
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Apr 2
|Tony
|23
|Motorcycles in Tehachapi
|Mar 31
|Redcon1
|1
|Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra...
|Mar 30
|DNA searcher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC