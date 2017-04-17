Pen in Hand: The Mojave Desert is abloom, so see it while you can
Tehachapi resident Doug Donckels took this photo of Desert Mariposas, Spring Gold, Brodiaea and other wildflowers in the Black Mountain area of the El Paso Mountains, in the Mojave Desert northeast of Tehachapi. Doug Donckels took this photo of lovely little orange Desert Mariposas, which are also known as Butterfly Lilies .
