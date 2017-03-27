Pen in Hand: Hilltop Daisies paint Cable Hill and other slopes with their bright yellow faces

Cable Hill, the long rounded hillside visible north of Tehachapi Westside Cemetery, is decked with yellow Hilltop Daisies this year. With all the rain we had this past winter, there were bound to be some exceptional wildflower displays, and one of these is hard to miss right now: If you look on the slopes above the north side of the Tehachapi Valley, there are bright yellow glowing expanses of Hilltop Daisies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.