Pen in Hand: Beautiful Buttercups ret...

Pen in Hand: Beautiful Buttercups return to reflect the sun - and encourage picnics

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: Tehachapi News

Although we had a very wet winter, 2017 turned out to be a rather dry spring, so not all wildflowers have been abundant. One of the species that has thrived are the beautiful yellow Buttercups that are currently blooming among the oaks and pines of the Tehachapi Mountains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) 17 hr winner 280
Dangerous Motorcycle Gang in TEHACHAPI CA (Sep '10) Apr 26 klhgwp 15
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Apr 25 Well Well 12
My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11) Apr 19 Seriously 57
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Apr '17 Tony 23
Motorcycles in Tehachapi Mar '17 Redcon1 1
Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra... Mar '17 DNA searcher 1
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,873 • Total comments across all topics: 280,751,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC