Natural Sightings: Be alert: rattlesnakes have emerged from hibernation

Joe Yuele took these photos on his property in Bear Valley Springs of a large Northern Pacific Rattlesnake taking in some spring sunshine. Joe had gone for a little hike, sat down to rest and then spotted this snake only about three feet away.

