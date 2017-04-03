Missionary to discuss 'Empowerment of...

Missionary to discuss 'Empowerment of Women in Palestine' at soup supper

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Tehachapi News

The public is invited to to join Missionary Loren McGrail at a soup supper Tuesday, April 11, at 5:30 p.m., at Tehachapi Community Congregational Church. She works with the YWCA of Palestine, which is affiliated with the World YWCA movement and has special consultative status with the United Nations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Apr 2 Tony 23
Motorcycles in Tehachapi Mar 31 Redcon1 1
Dangerous Motorcycle Gang in TEHACHAPI CA (Sep '10) Mar 31 Redcon 13
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Mar 30 winner 248
Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra... Mar 30 DNA searcher 1
Double Fatal - West Hills Violent BMW Car Accident Mar 29 Newsroom_LA 2
Lancaster Resident Kathy Kees aka Kathy Rivera Mar 28 DNA searcher 1
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,181 • Total comments across all topics: 280,057,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC