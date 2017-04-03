Missionary to discuss 'Empowerment of Women in Palestine' at soup supper
The public is invited to to join Missionary Loren McGrail at a soup supper Tuesday, April 11, at 5:30 p.m., at Tehachapi Community Congregational Church. She works with the YWCA of Palestine, which is affiliated with the World YWCA movement and has special consultative status with the United Nations.
