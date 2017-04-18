Michael Gutin brings accordions back to Camp Kiya
Camp Kiya students find themselves holding an accordion, many for their very first time, as Michael Gutin gives them instructions during a music workshop. Returning music instructor and musician Michael Gutin, accordion maestro, will again be teaching at this year's Camp Kiya, July 23 through 27, at Tehachapi Mountain Park.
