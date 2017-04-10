McCarthy's staff to hold mobile office

A staff member from the office of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, will hold a monthly mobile office hour in Tehachapi on Tuesday, April 18. It will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, 209 E. Tehachapi Blvd. According to a news release from the majority leader's office, field representative Keenan Hochschild will report back to McCarthy on what he hears.

