McCarthy's staff to hold mobile office
A staff member from the office of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, will hold a monthly mobile office hour in Tehachapi on Tuesday, April 18. It will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, 209 E. Tehachapi Blvd. According to a news release from the majority leader's office, field representative Keenan Hochschild will report back to McCarthy on what he hears.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|9 hr
|_Zoey_
|258
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Apr 2
|Tony
|23
|Motorcycles in Tehachapi
|Mar 31
|Redcon1
|1
|Dangerous Motorcycle Gang in TEHACHAPI CA (Sep '10)
|Mar 31
|Redcon
|13
|Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra...
|Mar 30
|DNA searcher
|1
|Double Fatal - West Hills Violent BMW Car Accident
|Mar 29
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|Lancaster Resident Kathy Kees aka Kathy Rivera
|Mar 28
|DNA searcher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC