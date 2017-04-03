Kern County housing could be in crisi...

Kern County housing could be in crisis mode

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Tehachapi News

That was the opinion of Dave Dmokowski, head of the Kern County Builders Association. Speaking at the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council meeting April 3, Dmokowski said the county is falling behind in the number of new homes being built, especially affordable housing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) 3 hr _Zoey_ 253
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Apr 2 Tony 23
Motorcycles in Tehachapi Mar 31 Redcon1 1
Dangerous Motorcycle Gang in TEHACHAPI CA (Sep '10) Mar 31 Redcon 13
Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra... Mar 30 DNA searcher 1
Double Fatal - West Hills Violent BMW Car Accident Mar 29 Newsroom_LA 2
Lancaster Resident Kathy Kees aka Kathy Rivera Mar 28 DNA searcher 1
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,143 • Total comments across all topics: 280,179,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC