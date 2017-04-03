Kern County housing could be in crisis mode
That was the opinion of Dave Dmokowski, head of the Kern County Builders Association. Speaking at the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council meeting April 3, Dmokowski said the county is falling behind in the number of new homes being built, especially affordable housing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
