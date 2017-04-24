It's coming: The Tehachapi Christian Youth Film Festival
"It changed my life!" These words were spoken by Destinee, a Bakersfield youth. What was the "it?" The Christian Youth Film Festival in Bakersfield put on by the Christian Youth Film Society there.
