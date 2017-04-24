Heritage Oak School to feature 2nd annual Spring Festival
Heritage Oak School will present its 2nd annual Spring Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at Country Oaks Baptist Church, located at 20915 Schout Road. "This festival celebrates our beautiful mountain community with a day full of family-friendly fun," event coordinator Lindsay Coleman said in a news release.
