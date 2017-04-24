Grand opening held for Trailhead Insurance Services, LLC
The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening for Trailhead Insurance Services, LLC on April 19. The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening for Trailhead Insurance Services, LLC on April 19. Chamber Directors Jim Wallace, Carolyn Wiles, Stephanie Ursua, Carl Gehricke and Kathy Carey, Chamber President Ida Perkins and Chamber Ambassadors Pat Doody, Tina Larson and Carol Duetsch joined Sammi Irvin for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
