Grand jury makes no recommendations, but shares fun facts about city

You might say the city of Tehachapi is living it up - a nod to one of its slogans - after a committee of the Kern County grand jury visited the city and offered no recommendations for improvement. The Cities and Joint Powers Committee of the 2016-17 grand jury visited the city Feb. 28. Often, but not always, the committees offer points for improvement for the city or other entity they review.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.