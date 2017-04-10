Grand jury makes no recommendations, but shares fun facts about city
You might say the city of Tehachapi is living it up - a nod to one of its slogans - after a committee of the Kern County grand jury visited the city and offered no recommendations for improvement. The Cities and Joint Powers Committee of the 2016-17 grand jury visited the city Feb. 28. Often, but not always, the committees offer points for improvement for the city or other entity they review.
