Gary Gomes becomes Eagle Scout with bench project
Gary Gomes of Tehachapi became an Eagle Scout on Jan. 24 after building a bench on the Pacific Crest Trail. Gomes built the bench for hikers to enjoy and rest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Fri
|winner
|263
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|Apr 19
|Seriously
|57
|Dangerous Motorcycle Gang in TEHACHAPI CA (Sep '10)
|Apr 16
|coda
|14
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Apr 2
|Tony
|23
|Motorcycles in Tehachapi
|Mar 31
|Redcon1
|1
|Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra...
|Mar 30
|DNA searcher
|1
|Double Fatal - West Hills Violent BMW Car Accident
|Mar 29
|Newsroom_LA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC