Farmers Market to open month early
Main Street Tehachapi's Farmers Market will open for the season on Thursday, May 4, and will run through the end of August, from 4 to 8 p.m. each Thursday. The event is held in Railroad Park along Tehachapi Boulevard east of Green Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
