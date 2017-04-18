Community Voices: Growing TALL, it ta...

Community Voices: Growing TALL, it takes a village

The Tehachapi Unified School District's Transition to Adult Living and Lifestyle Program is truly thankful for the community's help with their development in young contributing citizens to Tehachapi. The TALL program gives students, ages 18 through 22 years old and with various disabilities, the opportunity to learn vocational, daily living, recreation/leisure and social skills.

