Coach Denman to speak at annual Praye...

Coach Denman to speak at annual Prayer Breakfast

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Tehachapi News

Steve Denman, Tehachapi High's highly accomplished retiring football coach, has been selected as the keynote speaker for the annual Prayer Breakfast in Tehachapi. It will be held at 6:45 a.m. Thursday, May 4, in McMullan Hall at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 407 W. E St. Don Bowman, chairman for the breakfast, said it is the 31st year the Kiwanis Club has sponsored the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) 17 hr winner 257
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Apr 2 Tony 23
Motorcycles in Tehachapi Mar 31 Redcon1 1
Dangerous Motorcycle Gang in TEHACHAPI CA (Sep '10) Mar 31 Redcon 13
Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra... Mar 30 DNA searcher 1
Double Fatal - West Hills Violent BMW Car Accident Mar 29 Newsroom_LA 2
Lancaster Resident Kathy Kees aka Kathy Rivera Mar 28 DNA searcher 1
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,861 • Total comments across all topics: 280,245,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC