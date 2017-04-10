Coach Denman to speak at annual Prayer Breakfast

Steve Denman, Tehachapi High's highly accomplished retiring football coach, has been selected as the keynote speaker for the annual Prayer Breakfast in Tehachapi. It will be held at 6:45 a.m. Thursday, May 4, in McMullan Hall at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 407 W. E St. Don Bowman, chairman for the breakfast, said it is the 31st year the Kiwanis Club has sponsored the event.

