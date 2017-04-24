City: Walmart must agree to taxes to get permit
Walmart will have to agree to certain taxes to support city services to get a building permit for the planned Tehachapi store. The proposed taxes for the 151,000-square-foot store would total $99,660 in the first year, and continue annually.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|50 min
|_Zoey_
|266
|Dangerous Motorcycle Gang in TEHACHAPI CA (Sep '10)
|19 hr
|klhgwp
|15
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|22 hr
|Well Well
|12
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|Apr 19
|Seriously
|57
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Apr 2
|Tony
|23
|Motorcycles in Tehachapi
|Mar 31
|Redcon1
|1
|Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra...
|Mar 30
|DNA searcher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC