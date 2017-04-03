Child homicides in 2017 on pace to top last year's total
Three child killings have occurred in Kern County since January, putting the county on pace to top last year's number of five and matching 2015's total number of child homicides. While one of the children in this year's killings appears to be an unintended victim struck during a drive-by, the other two, both in the Tehachapi area, allegedly suffered blunt force trauma from men their mothers were dating.
