Child homicides in 2017 on pace to to...

Child homicides in 2017 on pace to top last year's total

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tehachapi News

Three child killings have occurred in Kern County since January, putting the county on pace to top last year's number of five and matching 2015's total number of child homicides. While one of the children in this year's killings appears to be an unintended victim struck during a drive-by, the other two, both in the Tehachapi area, allegedly suffered blunt force trauma from men their mothers were dating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Sun Tony 23
Motorcycles in Tehachapi Mar 31 Redcon1 1
Dangerous Motorcycle Gang in TEHACHAPI CA (Sep '10) Mar 31 Redcon 13
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Mar 30 winner 248
Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra... Mar 30 DNA searcher 1
Double Fatal - West Hills Violent BMW Car Accident Mar 29 Newsroom_LA 2
Lancaster Resident Kathy Kees aka Kathy Rivera Mar 28 DNA searcher 1
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,622 • Total comments across all topics: 280,046,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC