Canine Creek welcomes new owner at grand reopening

Tuesday

Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce Directors Jim Wallace, Kathy Carey, Carl Gehricke, Stephanie Ursua and Sally Periman, along with Chamber President Ida Perkins and Chamber Ambassadors Carol Duetsch and Pat Doody, joined Kelly Dudevoir, the new owner of Canine Creek Pet Wash & Boutique for its grand reopening ribbon-cutting on April 7. The following day, Canine Creek held a fundraiser for Mikayla Hart and her service dog, Teddy.

