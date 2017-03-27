Canine Creek to host grand reopening as fundraiser
Mikayla Hart gives her service dog, Teddy, a big bear hug as her mother, Deanne Hart, left, and Kellie Dudevoir, owner of Canine Creek, look on. Mikayla Hart gives her service dog, Teddy, a big bear hug as her mother, Deanne Hart, left, and Kellie Dudevoir, owner of Canine Creek, look on.
