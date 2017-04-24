'A Doll's House' to open at the BeeKay
Tehachapi Community Theatre will present Henrik Ibsen's "A Doll's House" at the BeeKay Theatre beginning Friday, May 5. My interview with Alex Zonn, president of Tehachapi Community Theater, took place while Zonn was directing "A Doll's House" by Henrik Ibsen, o
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|18 hr
|_Zoey_
|269
|Dangerous Motorcycle Gang in TEHACHAPI CA (Sep '10)
|Apr 26
|klhgwp
|15
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Apr 25
|Well Well
|12
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|Apr 19
|Seriously
|57
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Apr 2
|Tony
|23
|Motorcycles in Tehachapi
|Mar 31
|Redcon1
|1
|Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra...
|Mar 30
|DNA searcher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC