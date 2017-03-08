Wreath Across America in planning stages

Plans are underway for National Wreaths Across America Day, which will be held Dec. 16. The second meeting of the planning committee is scheduled at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Westside Cemetery, 920 Enterprise Way. Anyone wishing to join in honoring our veterans is welcome to attend the meeting along with Tehachapi Cemetery District board members and representatives from the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, Patriot Guard Riders, Bear Valley Springs Veterans Association and Civil Air Patrol Squadron 46. In December 2016, there were 1.2 million wreaths placed on the headstones of veterans at more than 1,230 cemeteries around the country.

