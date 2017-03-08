Wreath Across America in planning stages

Wreath Across America in planning stages

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Tehachapi News

Plans are underway for National Wreaths Across America Day, which will be held Dec. 16. The second meeting of the planning committee is scheduled at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Westside Cemetery, 920 Enterprise Way. Anyone wishing to join in honoring our veterans is welcome to attend the meeting along with Tehachapi Cemetery District board members and representatives from the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, Patriot Guard Riders, Bear Valley Springs Veterans Association and Civil Air Patrol Squadron 46. In December 2016, there were 1.2 million wreaths placed on the headstones of veterans at more than 1,230 cemeteries around the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) 18 hr winner 231
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Mar 7 Mark Phillips 11
News JobFest to be held in Mojave Mar 6 jose 2
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Mar 4 Now_What- 13
Looking for Debbie Matthews Mar 1 Looking for my info 1
AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11) Feb 18 Taz Singh 213
News Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09) Feb 16 Arletha 7
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,821 • Total comments across all topics: 279,431,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC