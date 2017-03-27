Watch Boo Johnson and Family Recount His Inspiring Story From Dropout to Pro Skater
Following up his "Life & Times" part with Thrasher Magazine , Boo Johnson links up with The Berrics and Diamond Supply Co. for "Meet the Miners" - a nearly seven-minute documentary recounting how the 24-year-old went from high school dropout to pro skater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.
