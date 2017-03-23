TVRPD to curtail outside use of activity center
The Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District is evaluating just how it will allow the use of the newly refurbished Aspen Builders, Inc., Activity Center for outside events. Originally, the center was to be open to outside events such as weddings and parties, but TVRPD Manager LeAnn Williams said the district decided to curtail them.
