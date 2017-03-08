TPD: electronics stolen from Love's Truck Stop

The Tehachapi Police Department is attempting to identify the pictured individuals who stole property from the Loves Truck Stop, 2000 E Tehachapi Blvd, Tehachapi on Sunday, March 5, at 1130 AM. The suspects are seen on surveillance video entering Loves Truck Stop and stealing over $600.00 in electronic equipment.

