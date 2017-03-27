Through Your Lens: Readers' photos of springtime around us
The wildflowers are painting the mountains on the back side of Bear Mountain, looking down over the San Joaquin Valley. We asked, and you responded with gorgeous photos that show spring has arrived in Tehachapi and surrounding communities.
