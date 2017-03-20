The Grapevine is bursting with Califo...

The Grapevine is bursting with California poppies in a rare bloom

The velvety green slopes of the Tehachapi Mountains were covered in bright orange patches of California poppies on March 19, 2017. The painterly scene of brilliant color will delight anyone driving the stretch of Interstate 5 between the San Joaquin Valley and Los Angeles.

