Tehachapi residents upset with crime
Monique Thompson and he coworker Lynnette Fleener showed up to work this morning at Dr. Ana Reyna's office to find it had been vandalized overnight. "It's hurtful.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|3 hr
|Doug77
|242
|One man was ejected, BMW Car Accident, Toys R U...
|Mar 18
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Mar 16
|Wanatos69
|15
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Mar 11
|Now_What-
|20
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|Mar 10
|Glo
|56
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Mar 7
|Mark Phillips
|11
|JobFest to be held in Mojave
|Mar 6
|jose
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC