Tehachapi Republican Women, Federated...

Tehachapi Republican Women, Federated to meet

Colorful colored eggs and Easter bunny centerpieces will greet members of the Tehachapi Republican Women, Federated, and their guests, at the April monthly meeting. Fun and fellowship includes choosing the prettiest, and the most unusual, Easter bonnet that was created by each participant.

