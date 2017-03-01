Tehachapi Police arrest 23 during week of Feb. 2-26
The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 19 people on suspected misdemeanors and four people on suspected felonies during the week of Feb. 20 to 26. A total of 181 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 102 calls for service from the public and 79 officer-initiated incidents.
