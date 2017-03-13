Tehachapi leaders attend Kern County Economic Summit

Representing Tehachapi at the summit were, Claudia White, Susan Wiggins, Ed Grimes, Michelle Vance, Lydia Chaney, , Kaleb Judy, Jim Arnold, Bruce Hamlin, Pat Young, Greg Garrett and Jay Thompson. Representing Tehachapi at the summit were, Claudia White, Susan Wiggins, Ed Grimes, Michelle Vance, Lydia Chaney, , Kaleb Judy, Jim Arnold, Bruce Hamlin, Pat Young, Greg Garrett and Jay Thompson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.