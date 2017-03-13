Tehachapi leaders attend Kern County ...

Tehachapi leaders attend Kern County Economic Summit

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Tehachapi News

Representing Tehachapi at the summit were, Claudia White, Susan Wiggins, Ed Grimes, Michelle Vance, Lydia Chaney, , Kaleb Judy, Jim Arnold, Bruce Hamlin, Pat Young, Greg Garrett and Jay Thompson. Representing Tehachapi at the summit were, Claudia White, Susan Wiggins, Ed Grimes, Michelle Vance, Lydia Chaney, , Kaleb Judy, Jim Arnold, Bruce Hamlin, Pat Young, Greg Garrett and Jay Thompson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) 16 hr Wanatos69 15
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Tue winner 235
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Mar 11 Now_What- 20
My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11) Mar 10 Glo 56
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Mar 7 Mark Phillips 11
News JobFest to be held in Mojave Mar 6 jose 2
Looking for Debbie Matthews Mar 1 Looking for my info 1
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,523 • Total comments across all topics: 279,607,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC