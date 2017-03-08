Tehachapi child's death ruled a homicide; suspect arrested

The death of a 4-month-old Tehachapi boy last month has been ruled a homicide, according to a coroner's release, and Thursday night, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said his mother's boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Anakin William McKie died Feb. 26 of blunt injuries to the head at his home in the 12900 block of Umtali Road, the coroner's release said.

