San Diego's efforts to save the Quino checkerspot butterfly are working
Biologists from several local agencies returned recently to a hillside in the San Diego National Wildlife Refuge, where they had placed butterfly larvae in specially constructed pods over the winter, and found that nature had taken its course: Quino checkerspots were flitting about. "Observing more than 35 butterflies flying in one day on the reintroduction site is extraordinary," said Paige Howorth, associate curator of invertebrates at the San Diego Zoo.
