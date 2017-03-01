Ride the Winds: Outbreak of contagious horse diseases found in Nevada
Anyone who might be traveling to Nevada with their horses might want to be aware of an outbreak of some contagious diseases. On Feb. 18, the Nevada Department of Agriculture began receiving accounts of horses exposed to equine herpes virus type 4 and Streptococcus equine bacterial infection, the latter also known as strangles or equine distemper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Sat
|Now_What-
|13
|Looking for Debbie Matthews
|Mar 1
|Looking for my info
|1
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Mar 1
|winner
|229
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Feb 18
|Taz Singh
|213
|Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09)
|Feb 16
|Arletha
|7
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb 16
|Wondering2
|2
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|Feb 14
|Dreams Edge Acres
|55
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC