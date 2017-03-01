Ride the Winds: Outbreak of contagiou...

Ride the Winds: Outbreak of contagious horse diseases found in Nevada

Anyone who might be traveling to Nevada with their horses might want to be aware of an outbreak of some contagious diseases. On Feb. 18, the Nevada Department of Agriculture began receiving accounts of horses exposed to equine herpes virus type 4 and Streptococcus equine bacterial infection, the latter also known as strangles or equine distemper.

